David Bowie's past girlfriend, Susan Sarandon, went on a trip to memory lane as she opened up her last conversation with the singer.

The actress first revealed that they had a love affair during an interview with The Daily Beast back in 2014. And it was in 1983; the two happened to be dating after co-starring in the horror movie "The Hunger."

In an interview made by the actress on Sunday, October 17, with You Magazine, the "Thelma & Louise" star revealed that she reconnected with the late singer a few months before his death.

Bowie-Sarandon Closure

In the said interview, the 75-year-old said, "I was fortunate enough to be closer to him right before he died, the last couple of months."

"He did find me again. We talked to each other and said some things that needed to be said," the Oscar-winning actress also revealed as well as being in touch with Bowie's wife, Iman.



And to her thoughts regarding his wife, "I love his wife Iman, someone who was so equal in stature [to him]. That was clearly who he was destined to be with," she claimed. "I was so happy that she was with him through all of that. And I've kept in touch with her."

More about their last reconnection, the actress also admitted that she met Bowie on his "Lazarus" musical premiere a month before he died. After the show, she went to the Greek island of Lesbos to highlight the refugee crisis, and at that time, the rocker called her.

On The Forgotten Call

The star told the outlet, "I wasn't sleeping and I knew that I had to get up early to start meeting the boats as they came in, so I took some Ambien, a pretty strong sleep aid."

She later shared that the rocker called in her dream. After their conversation ended and Sarandon hung up, she said, "I thought [in the dream]: 'Nobody's going to believe me, that David Bowie called me in Lesbos."

The "Twilight" actress got confused and asked herself, "Did he actually call me?" Sarandon continued that it was true that he called. "I have no recollection of what that conversation was."

The "Space Oddity" singer died a week later after a long battle with cancer, and the actress found it "so frustrating" she couldn't remember what he said. On a good note, she got a special sign on the day he died, which is a double rainbow in the skies of New York City, as she remembered.

As reported by People, David Bowie married her supermodel wife, Iman, in 1992. While on the other hand, Sarandon wedded Tim Robbins and spent two decades with him until they split in 2009.

