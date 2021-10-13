It is a joy for the fans as rock band Red Hot Chili Peppers announced they are "almost done" with their new album alongside John Frusciante's return.

It has been two years since the group confirmed the return of their greatest guitarist, John Frusciante, after 10-years worth of absence, displacing Josh Klinghoffer, who became the guitarist in his absence. Following his return, the group's drummer announced the status of their upcoming project for the first time since their 2006 Stadium Arcadium.

Chad Smith, Red Hot Chili Peppers' drummer, got an interview with Rolling Stone recently, and when he was asked about the return of their longtime co-member, he said, "We're getting along great. "

The Big Return After 10 Years

The source mentioned that The Red Hot Chili Peppers "had a very productive pandemic," resulting in their first new album for a while to come, alongside longtime producer Rick Rubin. After appearing in the Netflix "Count Me In" documentary, Smith said in the interview that Frusciante's return "feels completely natural. ... We're really listening to each other in a new way."

"He's so dedicated, he's so into it. He's working so hard," the drummer also stated. "We're all working hard, but he's in there with all the overdubs and the magic that he brings."

During the interview, the publisher said that he became cautious regarding the details of their actual return and the possible release date of their new album. However, the "Easily" singers plan to drop it before they hit the road for their US stadium tour for June 2022.

On The Upcoming Red Hot Chili Peppers Tour

Billboard also reported that the Red Hot Chili Peppers will perform songs from their yet-untitled 12th album and most beloved hits for their global stadium tour in 2022. They said that the tour will start on June 4, in Seville, Spain, at the Estadio La Cartuja De Sevilla and will come Stateside on July 23 with a stop at Denver's Empower Field at Mile High.



They will also come with star-studded guests on tour, having The Strokes, A$AP Rocky, Beck, Haim, St. Vincent, Anderson .Paak & the Free Nationals, Thundercat, and King Princess, on the list.

