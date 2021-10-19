Flavor Flav has been arrested for domestic battery weeks after celebrating his one year of sobriety.

The Henderson Police Department confirmed that Flavor Flav, whose real name is William Drayton Jr., was arrested earlier this month due to the dispute that happened the night before.

The 62-year-old musician allegedly grabbed a female member of his household and poked his finger in her nose and face. He then grabbed her and threw her to the ground.

The city attorney also revealed that Flavor Flav grabbed her phone from her hand during the encounter.

"[He] did willfully and unlawfully use force or violence against [the person]," the statement by Henderson Sr. Assistant City Attorney Marc Schifalacqua read, as quoted by PEOPLE.

The criminal complaint was filed on October 18. It remains unknown whether the woman was related to him by blood or domestic relationship.



Flavor Flav's attorney, David Chesnoff, told Rolling Stone that the musician's camp would prepare to share their side in a courtroom. The musician still has not the issue personally.

Flavor Flav Celebrated Sobriety Before Incident

The news of his arrest came after Flavor Flav marked the newest milestone of his sobriety journey on his social media accounts. He tweeted the remarkable achievement alongside a collage of photos of him from a year ago and this year.

His spokesperson also revealed to Rolling Stone that the musician currently has 15 months of no cigarettes and 13 years of no hard drugs.

"I appreciate everyone's support as I continue one day at a time in my sobriety. I am engaged with a support group and staying strong and healthy so I can continue to focus on my recovery," he went on.

However, it was not the first time he got himself in a domestic abuse-related case.

In 1991, he pleaded guilty to assaulting Karen Ross, his then-girlfriend. At that time, he served 30 days in jail.

In 2012, the Las Vegas police arrested him on suspicion of felony assault after harming his then-fiancee and her teen son with a knife. He also pleaded guilty to two misdemeanor charges years later. He was ordered to complete 12 counseling sessions to close the case.

Flavor Flav is also no longer a stranger to violations as he was once arrested in New York over various traffic charges.

