Celine Dion reportedly delayed her Las Vegas opening performance and canceled all of her upcoming show dates due to some "unforeseen medical symptoms."

The singer was scheduled to perform at Resorts World Theater in Las Vegas throughout November, January, and February. However, Dion decided to put herself and her health first, as she announced that the shows would be delayed indefinitely.

According to People, the situation has given Dion a lot of "heartbreak," as she was supposed to have her opening stage on November 5 but will reschedule it to a later date. The artist and her management have determined no specific date yet as of writing.

The publication mentioned that the "My Heart Will Go On" star canceled a total of 21 headline performances ranging from November 5 to 10 and January 19 to February 5 at The Strip hotel.

The Reason Celine Cancelled Her Shows

The delay was caused by medical issues revolving around some "unforeseen medical symptoms." An official statement from the musician's management disclosed that she has been "experiencing severe and persistent muscle spasms."

Sources reported that the intense spasms prevented the celebrity from performing properly. "The symptoms she is experiencing are prohibiting her from participating in the ongoing rehearsals for the new show," Celine's press release had read.

The document also reassured the fans that she will continue to receive medical attention from her team of professionals who will evaluate her status and hopefully treat the issue in no time.



READ ALSO: Did David Bowie Make the Last Phone Call to Ex Susan Sarandon? Actress Recalls Last Memory with the Late Singer

Tickets To Refund

With Dion's shows being on pause until she fully recovers, the artists had also decided to start refunding money to the individuals who had purchased tickets.

Celine took her grief about the situation to social media as she posted her official press release to Instagram with the caption, "I'm heartbroken by this."



"My team and I have been working on our new show for the past eight months, and to not be able to open this November saddens me beyond words," the starlet shared. "I feel so bad that I'm letting them down, and I'm especially sorry for disappointing all the fans who've been making their plans to come to Las Vegas."

The singer concluded everything by saying that she will now be focusing on getting better to get back on stage and perform for her fans as soon as possible.

READ MORE: Little Mix New Songs From 'Between Us' Album Got Leaked? Fans Know Who To Blame

© 2015 MusicTimes.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.