Britney Spears is rumored to be planning her birthday party in advance, and she'll be spending around $1 million for the celebration.

The "Oops! I Did It Again" singer reportedly uses her newfound freedom from her father's conservatorship to host the biggest birthday bash in history. According to National Enquirer via Suggest, Britney's decision to spend seven digits on her 40th birthday is all thanks to her dad, Jamie Spears.

The publication reasoned that the artist would want to use any excuse to "stick it to her father," and her December celebration will be the perfect moment to do so.

Is Britney Planning Her Revenge?

After years of being oppressed and restricted, she used every opportunity to live her life to the fullest.

These past few months, the media spotted the celebrity several times traveling with her beau- Sam Asghari. People reported that the couple recently visited the Pacific in September, as they took a vacation in Tahiti while Jamie was attending a court hearing where the judge suspended him as his daughter's conservator.

Apparently, all her weekend getaways with her boyfriend are just the tip of the iceberg as the younger Spears is set on giving her dad hell by gathering all of her talented musician friends and loved ones at the rumored party to acknowledge her successful win officially.



Britney Spears' Grand Party

Based on the first article, the artist has already been in contact with Paris Hilton for help in organizing and setting up the rollout for her birthday bash.

"You know it's going to be one heck of a party. She and Sam want to coordinate with Cher, Miley Cyrus, and other high-profile supporters of the #FreeBritney movement for a kick-ass party in LA," an insider shared to the publication.



There were also assumptions about whether or not Asghari is planning to propose to his partner on the same date. Many people expect the birthday celebration to turn into an engagement party as the night goes by.

However, it is already assumed that the 39-year old will not be inviting any other family members to the special event for obvious reasons.

