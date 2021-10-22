R. Kelly's nightmare is only starting.

In New York, he was already convicted of racketeering charges, but there's another verdict he is awaiting, and that's for the child porn charges in Chicago.

The Grammy-winning musician, whose real name is Robert Sylvester Kelly, the conviction in New York has alerted the US Bureau of Prisons to place him on suicide watch according to the Chicago Tribune.

According to the singer's lawyer Steve Greenberg, he did not know that his client would hurt or threaten to harm himself while locked up in jail.

But the decision to oversee the "I Believe I Can Fly" singer for possible deadline self-inflicted injuries could have been a routine act by the prison he is currently staying at.

Greenberg later confirmed that the monitoring process has since been lifted.

R. Kelly New York Trial

Prosecutors will put R. Kelly to jail as he is being named as the head of a criminal organization.

Last month, he was convicted by a Brooklyn jury of racketeering on criminal conduct such as sexual exploitation of kids, forced labor, and violations of the Mann Act, which involves coercion and transportation of women and young girls in interstate commerce for illegal sexual acts...

According to acting US Attorney for New York Jacquelyn M. Kasulis, "A predator who used his inner circle to ensnare underage teenage girls, and young women and men, for decades, in a sordid web of sex abuse, exploitation, and degradation."

"To the victims in this case, your voices were heard, and justice was finally served."

His legal team will try to appeal the conviction after the guilty verdict in New York. The sentencing is set for May 2022.

R. Kelly Child Porn Trial in Chicago

Meanwhile, an Illinois-based federal indictment has accused R. Kelly of engaging in sex acts with five minors and even recorded the abuse that happened.

He was arrested in 2019 on federal child pornography and obstruction charges.

Per US Attorney for Illinois John R. Lausch, Jr., "This indictment demonstrates our office's commitment to holding individuals such as Kelly accountable for criminal sexual abuse of minors, protecting the victims of such crimes, and punishing those who obstruct law enforcement investigations."

According to the law, producing child pornography would carry a minimum of 10 years in prison and a maximum sentence of 20 years.

Meanwhile, conspiracy to obstruct justice is punishable by up to five years.

R. Kelly has pleaded not guilty to the crimes, including the child porn and obstruction of justice case.

