Snoop Dogg's mother, Beverly Tate has passed away at the age of 70.

The rapper recently confirmed the tragic news on his Instagram account by posting a picture of him and Tate with the caption, "Thank u god for giving me an angel, for a mother, TWMA."

The "Drop It Like It's Hot" hitmaker's father, Vernell, also confirmed the news on the social media platform by writing, "Snoops mom has passed today can all my fans pray for our family we need it more than ever Thanxs."

No cause of death was given; however, TMZ reported that Tate was hospitalized earlier this year for undisclosed reasons.

The rapper has been posting on his social media accounts asking for prayers at the time when his mother was in the hospital.

He later gave an update saying she was "still fighting," and her eyes had opened, but he never confirmed his mother's medical condition.

Snoop Dogg's Relationship To Beverly Tate

Snoop Dogg had a close bond with his mother over the years. The outlet mentioned that the rapper got his good qualities from the way Tate raised him.

When Snoop Dogg received backlash over his controversial comments last year, Tate reportedly encouraged him to apologize to Gayle King.

According to Amo Mama, the rapper got his stage name from Tate, who used to call him "Snoopy" as a kid.

The Super Bowl headliner grew up with his two brothers, and they were raised in a deeply religious home after their father moved to Detroit.

Snoop Dogg fell with the wrong crowd before as his neighborhood was full of gangs and drugs, but Tate became a safe space for him and his siblings.

Beverly Tate's Life

Beverly Tate was a former cook, evangelist, and author. She has gone through a lot as she was a victim of domestic violence.

Tate used her tragic experience to help other people who experienced the same thing.

"I'm not ashamed of the things I went through in my life, If it could help one person, I don't mind sharing it." she said in a 2019 interview.

