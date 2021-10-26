Adele is back in full swing as she's set to release her upcoming record titled "30," and is currently filming a CBS special. Recently, a fan was out hiking, and he stumbled upon the singer singing in the mountains; what is she doing there?

According to the New York Post, Los Angeles resident Joey Pucino was shocked when he was hiking in LA's Griffith Park earlier this week.

The superfan took to his Twitter to post a short clip of the Griffith Observatory where Adele can be heard singing her smash hit "Water Under The Bridge" from her previous album "25."(watch the full video below)

Casually stumbled upon Adele filming her #Adele special while hiking in Griffith Park pic.twitter.com/oSyfYr7vEp — joey (@JoeyPucino) October 25, 2021

Speaking to the outlet, Pucino mentioned that the observatory was closed, so he took an alternate trail up mount Hollywood. While admiring the view, Pucino and his pals were shocked to hear her performing.

Pucino mentioned that he couldn't see Adele directly as the observatory was far from where he was standing, but he could see her stage and projection.

In another video, Pucino captured the breathtaking Los Angeles view below the multi-colored sunset as people gathered at the same spot to adore the singer's vocals even from afar.

Why Is Adele Performing In The Mountains?

Adele's exclusive concert in the Griffith Observatory is reportedly for her upcoming CBS special. The two-hour show is said to feature several A-list celebrities.

Per Page Six, known personalities such as Kris Jenner, Drake, Ellen DeGeneres, Gayle King, Gordon Ramsay, Lizzo, and more attended the concert mentioned above.

The songstress will be interviewed by Oprah Winfrey. Her two-hour special is titled "Adele: One Night Only," which will air on CBS on November 14.

According to a press release for the show, the special will feature several performances by Adele herself and an interview with Winfrey from her rose garden.

Adele is expected to talk about her latest record, inspirations of her songs, life after divorce, her shocking weight loss, and raising her son.

Aside from the celebrities mentioned above, the concert reportedly had a 300-person audience, including her ex-husband Simon Konecki and their son Angelo.

The singer will also come home to the United Kingdom next year as she will perform at Hyde Park in London on July 1 and 2.

