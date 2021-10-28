Michael "Prince" Jackson, the son of the late King of Pop Michael Jackson, has recently revealed the one music video of his dad that traumatized him immensely.

Prince recalled the first time he watched his dad's very famous music video for "Thriller."

The 24-year-old told "The Mix," "That was a very traumatic moment for me."

Prince and Michael watched it on their theater screen at Neverland Ranch.

"It terrified me," he went on to say.

But the famous child of the music legend explained what his dad said that made him so afraid during that time.

"After we finished the music video, he said 'you guys should be careful, you know you can't be around me when the full moon comes up, because that's real.'"

In fact, whenever a full moon would occur, the "Billie Jean" hitmaker would joke that he was turning into a zombie, similar to what he transformed into in the "Thriller" music video.

Prince and Paris Jackson's Beautiful Bond After Michael's Death

Last July, Prince and his sister Paris Jackson revealed in an interview with "Good Morning America" how they shared a unique bond growing up without their dad.

Michael Jackson tragically passed away on Jun. 25, 2009, at the age of 50 years old after suffering from cardiac arrest caused by a fatal combination of drugs given to him by his personal physician, Conrad Murray.

23-year-old Paris said during the interview, "He's everything to me, you know? I've always looked up to him and always wanted his approval and everything and wanted to be more like him."

The "American Horror Story" actress said of his brother, "So to hear him approve, not just approve but enjoy what I do, it's everything to me."

Are Michael Jackson's Sister and Daughter Feuding?

Janet Jackson had a close relationship with Michael before he died, but the same can't be said for her and his brother's daughter, Paris.

Over the years, Paris and Janet have got into a few disputes, especially the time Janet slapped a phone away from her niece.

But the singer-turned-actress took to her social media to shut down the stories of their squabbles, saying, "Janet and I haven't argued in over six years, stop with these stupid rumors. I have nothing but love for my family and they all know it."

