Drake recently celebrated his 35th birthday and the success of his recent record titled "Certified Lover Boy." To reward himself for working hard over the past few months, the rapper reportedly dropped millions of dollars for a prized possession.

According to TMZ, Drake got himself a watch worth $5,500,000. The ultra-rare accessory, which was released in 2019, was designed by renowned designer Richard Mille.

Per sources, the "Take Care" hitmaker went to famed diamond district kings, Pristine Jewelers, based in New York City. (check out photos of his watch below)

The rapper reportedly tasked them to secure the piece. The jewelers' founder Ofir Ben Shimon also posed for a picture with the expensive watch.

The accessory may not be encrusted with diamonds and gold, but it's reportedly encased in sapphire crystal.

Drake is reportedly not just splurging on expensive things as the watch is said to be a big-time investment. When the accessory was first released two years ago, it was worth $2.8 million; now, it's double the value.

Drake's Lavish 35th Birthday

According to People Magazine, last week, the rapper celebrated his birthday at Goya Studios in Los Angeles, California.

The theme of his party was "Chico Amante," which translates to "lover boy," a reference to his record-breaking record.

The rapper arrived at his party wearing a cowboy costume, complete with a tan fringe jacket, bolo tie, and a white cowboy hat.

A-list celebrities who attended his party include French Montana, Jack Harlow, Luka Sabbat, Offset, Future, Larsa Pippen, and more.

His father, Dennis Graham, was also in attendance.

Jas Prince, one of the first people to discover drake online before his fame, reportedly gifted him, his father, and son Adonis custom OVO owl chains.

Drake's Love For Luxurious Possessions

Per GQ Magazine, the rapper's net worth is a staggering $150 million, and he has good taste when it comes to expensive things.

Drake, whose real name is Aubrey Graham, reportedly has a collection of luxurious cars which are worth millions of dollars.

Some of his vehicles include a 2004 Acura TSX, a $2.2 million Bugatti Veyron - Sang Noir Edition, Bentley Continental Supersports Convertible, and many more.

