Ice Cube reportedly loses millions of dollars after refusing to get a COVID-19 vaccine.

According to a report published by The Hollywood Reporter, the famed hip hop legend did not pursue the Sony-produced comedy film "Oh Hell No" after declining a request from producers to get a vaccine.

The rapper was supposed to star with comedy star Jack Black in the movie, which was announced a few months ago.

If Ice Cube didn't exit the movie, he would've earned a whopping $9 million, but he won't be receiving the big paycheck anymore.

Per Daily Mail UK, the rapper's representative and agency, WME, has declined to comment on the matter.

Sony is reportedly looking for a replacement to fill the role of Ice Cube.

Ice Cube's COVID-19 Response

Per the outlet, Ice Cube has promoted preventive safety measures against the COVID-19 pandemic.

He previously donated over 2,000 protective masks to Bacone College in Oklahoma in August.

Last year, he dropped a clothing line called "Check Yo Self Before You Wreck Yo Self," which directly benefited frontline healthcare workers.

'Oh Hell No' To Star Jack Black

Sony is reportedly looking forward to shooting in Hawaii this winter. "Oh Hell No's" director is Kitao Sakurai, popularly known for his previous works like "Bad Trip," which stars Tiffany Haddish and Eric Andre.

The forthcoming comedy film producers require all cast members and crew to be vaccinated before shooting dates begin.

The movie was supposed to film earlier than winter, but production was forced to push back shooting dates because Black Jack injured himself in June while filming a segment for the last episode of "Conan."

Not The First Film Ice Cube Exited

"Oh Hell No" is not the first film Ice Cube has left in recent months. The rapper was also supposed to star in a boxing movie titled "Flint Strong," but he's reportedly not involved anymore.

At the time of this writing, it's still unclear why he exited the film. Per reports, the movie was shot a day before the first COVID-19 lockdown but was halted because of the pandemic.

Today, "Flint Strong" is currently looking for Ice Cube's replacement.

