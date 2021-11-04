Nick Jonas publicly opened up about his struggles as a diabetic patient and how he can manage them.

Jonas has been looking strong in public despite his battle against diabetes. He was first diagnosed with the disease when he was 13 years old after his brothers noticed his alarming symptoms. At that time, he reportedly wanted to drink more sugary sodas and kept on losing weight.

When he sought for doctor's consultation, he found out he had Type 1 diabetes. The Centers For Disease Control and Prevention says that a patient can be considered a diabetic person with Type 1 if the patient's pancreas fails to make enough insulin.

Joe Jonas Sheds Light To Diabetes Diagnosis

In a new interview with People, Jonas shared his life story as the National Diabetes Awareness Month started. Per the singer, he aims to promote change to other people who have been diagnosed with the same disease as his.

"I had this kind of wrench thrown into things when I was diagnosed and it took a while to figure out how to count carbs to properly dose for insulin and what things would affect me in different ways," he said.



While trying to improve the quality of his life, he partnered with Dexcom. It is a glucose monitoring system that a patient can wear and link to an app. As of the writing, the company has already launched its new initiative, Global Movement for Time in Range.

Nick Jonas On Learning Through His Disease

Aside from sharing the new things about him, Jonas also shared how he manages to have a good grip on his diabetes even after 16 years. Although he did not have someone to lean on when he was diagnosed with the disease, the singer now wants to become a role model for everybody else.

"It would have been amazing to have someone to look at at that time to say, oh, this is a person living with it and they're following their dreams. They're doing what they want to do with their lives and not letting it slow them down," he said.

Jonas warned how diabetes could be unpredictable and become an invasive disease. Still, he learned not to stress himself or put much pressure on him because of that.

