In the midst of speculations that the two are dating, Pete Davidson has been linked to Kim Kardashian.

People can't help but wonder what Davidson's exes are thinking now that he's been linked to the name of a well-known personality.

Prior to dating Kardashian, Ariana Grande dated and was engaged to the "Saturday Night Live" star for a short time.

With Davidson and Kardashian all over social media, fans wonder how the "Thank U, Next" singer is feeling.

Grande, though, appears unmoved, according to Hollywood Life.

The 28-year-old "The Voice" coach is reportedly unconcerned about her ex-fiancé, despite the fact that she is now married.

The source claimed, "Ariana is married and happier than ever."

"She's entirely focused on her own life and profession, so she doesn't keep up with who her exes are dating or what's going on in their personal lives."

"If he's pleased, then she's all for it," the person continued.

Meanwhile, a second source claims that Ariana Grande is unconcerned about who Pete Davidson dates because she already has a husband.

"That being said, she has no bad feelings for Pete and has nothing but respect for him. She wishes him the best. "

Davidson and Grande announced their relationship in May 2018, and they were engaged a month later.

They also made a few red-carpet appearances while engaged, but their engagement was called off by October of that year.

It had been a month since Grande's ex-boyfriend Mac Miller died suddenly.

Ariana Grande married Dalton Gomez earlier this year.

READ ALSO: Kanye West In Divorce Denial: Ye Still Insists Kim Kardashian Is Still His Wife Amid Pete Davidson Dating Rumors

The Relationship Between Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson

Pete Davidson is 27 years old, whereas Kim Kardashian is 41.

According to a source close to the situation, the age gap between them doesn't concern them in the midst of a probable romance.

Another insider told the magazine that the two unusual duoshave a sense of familiarity after their dinner date on Staten Island.

The KKW Beauty mogul seems unconcerned about what other people say, especially following claims that her soon-to-be ex-husband Kanye West had unfollowed her on Instagram once more.

"The thing is, she was and still is a brand with Kanye, but the fact that she's allowing herself to step out and go to Staten Island where he's from is a big deal for both of them."

She's apparently so at ease with the comedian that she didn't even bother to bring any bodyguards with her when they went out.

READ MORE: Is Celine Dion OK: Bad Diet and Intense Workout Forcing Her to Stay In Bed For 3 Months?

© 2015 MusicTimes.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.