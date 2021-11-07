Kanye West may have declared that Kim Kardashian is still his wife despite their divorce, but he's recently spotted with a 22-year-old model as her estranged wife's romance rumors with Pete Davidson heats up.

According to OK! Magazine, the rapper, who legally changed his name to "Ye," is reportedly dating Instagram model Vinetria.

Per insiders who spoke to Page Six, the billionaire "Donda" hitmaker has been "hooking up" with the model for a while now, but things could get serious between the two.

Kanye West was spotted with model Vinetria at the Target Center tonight. pic.twitter.com/3n8bH6F59o — Drama For The Girls (@dramaforthegirl) November 7, 2021

The rumors began to swirl after they were spotted on several occasions, like last week in Miami, Florida, and her attendance at the Donda Academy basketball game in Minneapolis over the weekend.

Aside from the sightings mentioned above, Vinetria also attended the 44-year-old rapper's Sunday Service in California.

Despite the model posting several clips of her presence in the events mentioned above, she has not confirmed whether they have a romantic relationship or not.

READ ALSO: Andrew Barker Dead At 53: What Is The 808 State Member And Longtime DJ's Cause of Death?

Kanye West Not Ending Relationship With Kim Kardashian?

The "Hurricane" hitmaker was a recent guest on Revolt TV's "Drink Champ," where he discussed his career and relationship with the "Keepin Up With The Kardashians" star.

As reported by Hindustan Times, West said the beauty mogul is still his wife as there "ain't no paperwork."

Despite West's claims, their divorce is still moving forward after Kardashian bought their Hidden Hills mansion for $23 million.

Kim Kardashian, Pete Davidson's Rumored Romance Heats Up

After Kardashian's hilarious segment with Pete Davidson on "Saturday Night Live," in which they shared a kiss, the rumored couple has been spotted a few times.

First, they were seen in an amusement park holding hands on a ride. Following this, the pair reportedly went out on a secret dinner date in Staten Island, where Davidson grew up.

The two reportedly entered the backdoor of Campania restaurant, where they dined over pizza and pasta.

More recently, they had another date together where they were surrounded by friends. The pair arrived at Zero Bond in New York City separately.

A source spoke to People Magazine, saying the two are just pals, and they hang in the same circles, so "they will be together from time to time."

At the time of this writing, Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson have not publicly confirmed whether they're in a romantic relationship or not.

READ MORE: Travis Scott Astroworld Festival Tragedy NOT The First Time Where Fans Died; Rapper 'Never Learned His Lesson'

© 2015 MusicTimes.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.