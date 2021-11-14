Spice Girls might finally appear on stage with its complete five members soon.

Spice Girls' fans have been hyped again after the group confirmed their 2023 world tour, and wishes for Victoria Beckham to join them skyrocketed.

The Sun confirmed that the members - Emma Buntin, Geri Halliwell, and Melanie Brown - all arrived at London's Corinthia hotel on Friday. The meeting reportedly focused on their upcoming project about holding their concert once again.

The other member, Mel C, reportedly joined them through Zoom from Los Angeles.

"The four girls have been discussing a world tour for a while, and this - very confidential - meeting was put in the diary so they could iron out the final details," an insider said.

Previously, the four girls had already reunited with Victoria Beckham. If the member finally joins them this time, it would be the first time the five-piece would perform again since 2008.



Fans still have hopes as Mel C and Mel B are reportedly working hard to get Beckham performed with them again.

Spice Girls Wants Victoria Beckham

Amid fans' appeals to see Beckham with the girls again, the members also expressed their desire to work with her again.

Mel C previously said she wants to hit the road with all the members as soon as possible. Meanwhile, Bunton seemingly confirmed that the group would hit the stage again once the COVID-19 pandemic comes to an end.

After hearing the news, fans immediately took their excitement online and said they could not wait to see the girl group again.

One fan said, "if the spice girls do another reunion be prepared for me to never shut up about it."

"Love that Adele is forcing the Spice Girls to go on tour again," another noted.

Before that, Spice Girls dropped a deluxe reissue and new music video of their hit single, "Wannabe." Mel B also released a powerful statement for their fans regardless of their gender.

"All I hope - 25 years on - is that message has been heard loud and clear. It's true that in the end love IS all you need so I thank everyone who has ever bought a Spice Girls record or stood in the rain to greet us or got dressed up in pink, in a tracksuit, a ginger wig, a leopard print catsuit or put on Vic's iconic pout!" she went on.

