The long simmering feud between rappers Kanye West and Drake has apparently been put to rest. The two were spotted hanging out in Drake's (Champagne Papi) instagram story on Tuesday night at Dave Chappelle's comedy show in Toronto.

As seen in the video, Champagne Papi had his arm around Ye while vibing happily to Dave Chapelle rocking the stage. Another video has also surfaced showing Chapelle addressing the crowd about the pair's apparent reconciliation.

According to TMZ, Kanye invited Drake along with J. Prince to perform with him at an upcoming benefit concert for Larry Hoover the famous Chicago Gangster.

What a beautiful night I had last night in Canada. Let’s make history December 9th. Free Larry Hoover Concert pic.twitter.com/2ri4r6wQcf — J Prince (@jprincerespect) November 17, 2021

There hasn't been any answer so far but the fact that the rappers have been communicating back and forth has people excited for their collaboration. The famous husband of Kim Kardashian-West has addressed the situation on his issue with Drake on his "Drink Champs'' appearance. Safe to say that the pair had seemed to bury the hatchet.

Kanye has also posted a series of photos with Drake and J. Prince on his Instagram captioned with an emoji of a dove which symbolizes peace within the trio. The reunion was set to happen next month and was arranged by the music promoter. J. Prince also shared a tweet with a photo of them together captioned "What a beautiful night I had last night in Canada. Let's make history on December 9th. Free Larry Hoover Concert."

The feud happened way back 2018 when guest artist Pusha T released the diss track "The story of Adidon" and rapped about Drake's son who's identity wasn't public at that time. The song contained lyrics that was implicating Drake of being an absentee father to his son Adonis.

Drake retorted by releasing the song "Duppy Freestyle" acknowledging that the kid was indeed his and shading Pusha T and West at the same time. This has resulted to his beef with West as he thought the guest rapper learned the secret from him. Pusha T admitted that Noah "40" Shebib was the one who spilled the beans about the secret child from a woman he was sleeping with and not Kanye. West has also went off on Drake for following his sexy wife Kim Kardashian West on Instagram. The couple is currently filing for divorce while Drake is currently facing lawsuits from his AstroWorld collaboration with Travis Scott.

