The Grammy Awards recently announced next year's nominees for several categories, and fans might be wondering why Adele's critically-acclaimed album "30" and her latest tracks didn't make the final cut; what happened?

According to E! News, neither the record nor its lead single "Easy on Me" was nominated in any category of the renowned awards show.

Did the Recording Academy snub Adele despite snagging several awards in the past? The answer is no.

The outlet mentioned that any of the singer's latest releases didn't make it to the edibility deadline last September 30.

The first round to determine the final nominees started on October 22, a few weeks before Adele dropped "30." The British star's latest record was released on November 19.

Fans shouldn't be sad because Adele is still eligible for the 2023 ceremony if she wishes to submit her songs or album.

Adele has won over 15 Grammy awards in the past, making her the fourth female artist to have the most trophies in the awards show.

She previously swept categories like Best Album, Best Song, Pop Solo Performance, Pop Vocal Album, and many more.

Adele's Thoughts On Having Many Streams, Positive Reviews

In a recent interview with Zane Lowe for Apple Music 1, she mentioned that she's not writing music for the number of streams or critical acclaims.

Adele said it's not like that for her, saying, "when something is more powerful and overwhelming than me, I like to go to a studio because it's normally a basement, and there's no f****** windows and no reception, so no one can get ahold of me."

In addition, she said she's "basically running away," and no one else knew that she wrote a record. The singer added that her real intention is for her emotions to get out of her "system."

The 2022 Grammys Controversy

As fans celebrate the nominations of their favorite artists such as Olivia Rodrigo, Lady Gaga, Lil Nas X, and more. Many critics were not happy that Dave Chappelle and Louis C.K. were nominated in other categories.

According to TMZ, online users claim that the Recording Academy is "cancelling cancel culture," as both artists are facing an issue.

Chappelle is nominated for Best Spoken Word Album, while Louis C.K. for Best Comedy Album.

The comedian had amassed controversy when he admitted in 2017 that he exposed himself and masturbated in front of women or during phone calls, while Chappelle's Netflix special centered around transgender folks and queer people.

