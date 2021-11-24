The reported romance between Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson continues to be the talk of the town.

However, Kanye West is said to be having trouble accepting that his soon-to-be ex-wife has moved on.

After six years of marriage to the award-winning rapper, the KKW Beauty mogul filed for divorce in February.

Despite Kim's desires, Kanye has stated that their divorce is not final and that he expects to reunite with her soon.

This is why the news of Kim and Pete's official relationship is so upsetting to him that he is preparing his vengeance on the "SNL" star.

"Bitter" Kanye West reportedly has a "real problem" with the two being an item.

An insider revealed to Life & Style that the "Donda" rapper is "going all over town saying that Pete's done him dirty."

"He's dying to have it out with Pete. Kanye sees it as a war over Kim, and he's determined to win."

Another issue Kanye is said to have with the comedian is that they have known each other for years and even consider themselves pals.

So when Pete began dating Kim months after their divorce was finalized, it crushed Kanye's heart.

However, with the "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" star content with her new partner, it appears like Kanye wants to give the impression that he is dating Vinetria as well.

The "Jesus Is King" artist apparently tried to make Kim Kardashian envious, but it appears that his strategy backfired.

Pete Davidson Thinks He's Innocent

While Kanye West is furious at Pete Davidson for doing him dirty, the comedian reportedly doesn't think he has done anything wrong.

Even Kim reportedly doesn't believe they're doing anything wrong.

According to the insider, "As far as Kim's concerned, she and Kanye are no longer married, so why shouldn't he date her? Kim isn't backing away from the relationship either."

No More Fixing The Marriage

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West had all the time in the world to heal their broken marriage, but it appears that they had no choice but to acknowledge that it couldn't be fixed.

Despite their separation, the two continue to co-parent their four children.

However, take Life & Style's revelation, as well as rumors that Kanye is only dating Vinetria to make his ex jealous, with a grain of salt.

