Stevie Nicks has been one of the pillars of the music industry. She was able to make a name for herself without using the name of her band "Fleetwood Mac,"; however, it's not easy for everyone to achieve this kind of goal without some hurdles along the way.

According to 101.9 The Rock, Nicks released a critically acclaimed debut solo album titled "Bella Donna" in 1981. Despite having positive reviews, which boosted her name to stardom, she had a significant problem. The singer had a hard time figuring out how she would go on tour as a solo artist.

In the same year, Nicks got together with her "Fleetwood Mac" bandmates to live in a manor outside of Paris, France. The place had a recording studio, so they recorded a few tracks for their next record.

Because the singer had a hectic schedule with her solo career and being a member of the band at the same time, she only had 11 shows.

She also had a problem assembling the people she was going out on tour with because the musicians who had worked with her during the recording process of her songs were either booked up in a studio or somewhere else performing with another musical act.

In the end, Nicks was able to get Waddy Wachtel, a guitarist who played for a few songs from her debut album. Her touring band was later completed by bassist Bob Glaub and drummer Russ Kunkel.

Other members include Lori Perry and Sharon Celani for backing vocals.

READ ALSO: Brian May Called Out By Twitter Users After Airing His Thoughts On Brit Awards' Big Change: 'You're Not That Cool'

Stevie Nicks Labeled As a 'Nervous Wreck'

Producer Gordon Perry previously revealed that Nicks was a "nervous reck" before and after her show. He mentioned that the music legend would cry every after her gig because she was overwhelmed with emotions.

Aside from the reason mentioned above for her nervousness, Nicks also can't believe that she amassed a massive following at the time.

"She couldn't believe how big the audiences were and how accepting they were. It was much more emotional to her at that point, being without Fleetwood Mac, you know, being on her own and having that kind of acceptance."

In addition, Nicks' fans had a huge impact on her as she would always receive gifts on stage from supporters who were dressed like her.

"She'd be walking around with 14 stuffed animals close to her because she'd want to pick up every flower arrangement and every stuffed animal," Perry added.

READ MORE: Miley Cyrus Releases Never-Before-Seen 'Plastic Hearts' Photos Following Grammy's Snub

© 2015 MusicTimes.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.