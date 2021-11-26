Recently, Brian May has been embroiled in a drama after airing out his opinions about Brit Awards after combining the best male and female artists into a single category.

According to Ace Showbiz, the "Queen" guitarist wanted the award-giving body to keep the gender-specific categories and not mix them into one.

He said the decision made by the bosses has been made "without enough thought."

Speaking to ITV Palooza in London, United Kingdom, the musician added, "A lot of things work quite well and can be left alone."

He mentioned that he gets "so sick" of the public trying to change things without "thinking of the long-term consequences."

May clarified that there are things that need to be changed for improvement, but some of them are not.

Aside from the issue mentioned above, he also opened up about cancel culture. If their band were to start in today's generation, they would be forced to include people of different colors, sexes, and trans people in their group.

"I worry about cancel culture. I think some of it is good but it also brings bad things and injustices," he added.

Twitter Fans Are Enraged

After Brian May's statement made rounds on the internet, many Twitter users called him out for all the wrong reasons.

"Brian, you're overthinking it. The less defines categories make it easier to be MORE flexible and not have to worry about who you're working with. Not the opposite. I'd also be curious to hear Freddie's opinion, don't need you postulating for him as he can't defend himself," one wrote.

"no one understands what you're saying grandpa," another one wrote.

On a second note, this is a prime example of why it’s a bad idea to speak based on emotions. — YUZIMA PHILIP | PRINCE OF NOISE (@Yuzima) November 26, 2021

"You're not that cool, Brian May. Science card revoked," one tweeted.

At the time of this writing, the guitarist has not publicly responded to the backlash he received.

Brit Awards' Big Change

Per the outlet, the coveted British Awards show recently announced a significant change to their prizes.

Members of the award-giving body said they would be celebrating artists for their music and work, rather than their genders.

The best male and female artists and international male and female awards will become gender-neutral awards.

The next Brit Awards will happen on February 8, 2022, at the O2 Arena in London.

