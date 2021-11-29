Ari Lennox was arrested in Amsterdam for allegedly disturbing public order. More recently, the songstress took to her Twitter account to rant about the situation.

The 30-year-old R&B singer shared a post on the social media platform saying she's "being arrested" for "reacting to a woman racially profiling" her.

I’m being arrested in Amsterdam for reacting to a woman racially profiling me — Ari Lennox (@AriLennox) November 29, 2021

Before the latest tweet, the singer shared a series of rants saying that Amsterdam security "hates black people."

"I just want to go home. I'll never leave my house again," she added.

According to Reuters, Lennox, whose real name is Courtney Shanade Salter, was in Amsterdam Schiphol airport on Monday. Dutch authorities alleged that the "I Been" hitmaker disturbed public order.

The military police said the R&B star was arrested because of her aggressive behavior towards staff. They also alleged that Lennox was drunk at the time of the incident.

Spokesman Robert Van Kapel said their unit found "a woman full of emotions that wouldn't calm down," so they took her to their custody.

At the time of this writing, there are still no updates on whether the singer was released or not.

Van Kapel said the authorities are still investigating about Lennox's allegations about racial profiling.

Racial Profiling In Celebrities

Ari Lennox is not the first celebrity who alleged racial profiling in the past. "Saturday Night Live" star Jay Pharoah previously recalled an incident with the Los Angeles Police Department.

According to People Magazine, the comedian claimed that a cop placed a knee on his neck because of mistaken identity last year.

In an interview on CBS This Morning, the "SNL" star explained his situation, saying he was walking across the street when authorities approached and instructed him to get on the ground, to which he immediately complied.

Later on, one police got on top of him and put his knee on him. "I'm shocked, I'm scared, I don't know why I'm being detained. I'm just totally confused right now," he added.

Cops eventually let him go' after they received a call, saying that Pharaoh was "not the guy."

"Luckily, they pulled me u/p and I got out of it. But it's like, why does it have to go to that extremity, when I'm an innocent bystander," he said.

