Speculations are still going after fans investigate that Lil Baby and Saweetie are an "item" despite the rapper claiming they are not.

It was Sunday, November 28, when the "My Type" singer initially posted a collection of images on her Instagram with a caption that read, "icy dump." Fans quickly saw a photo of the Bay Area rapper sitting on what seemed to be a man's lap, only showing his pants' leg and boots.

Later on, she took it down and replaced it with another set of photos with the same caption. Netizens were quick to dissect the said photos and determine who the man Saweetie posted could be, Lil Baby. Even though it remains unconfirmed, many of them believe it.

Are They Really Dating?

In a set of images collected by The Shade Room, they compared the photos from Saweetie's post, reporting that fans were also able to dig Lil Baby's photos with the same outfit the man wore.

And in fact, they saw the "Errbody" singer wearing very similar cargo pants and boots on his Instagram Story back on November 18, when he was shopping at the Celine store, according to XXL Magazine.

Meanwhile, Lil Baby left his statement on Twitter following the internet-breaking photo posted last Sunday. Also, in a now-deleted tweet, he said, "B--- really be weird!!" After a minute, the Atlanta rapper also exclaimed, "If you want clout use BABY."

Ex-BF Quavo Dives In

Lil Baby's co-labelmate and Saweetie's former boyfriend also joined the discussion and reacted on Instagram regarding the reports and photos. This happened not long before Lil Baby shared the tweets. Quavo commented, "Ain't trippin we can swap it out! #QCTheLabel."

Quavo just posted this on his story he trying to say Saweetie for the team lol pic.twitter.com/i9jWanDsf2 — Wassup 💎 (@shawtyknowfiyah) November 29, 2021



Lil Baby's ex was also in the conversation of numerous netizens right after Quavo's sister, Kashara, uploaded an image of Jayda Cheaves in her Instagram stories. The baby mama claimed her innocence, writing online, "I ain't even do bun," presumably meaning she didn't do anything for herself to be trending.

The internet might be buzzing over this assumed romance, but there's no real confirmation just yet, other than the "To The Top" rapper's tweet last November 25 admitting he is single.



