Blake Shelton is said to have reconsidered having children with Gwen Stefani.

They pondered hiring a surrogate since the former No Doubt front lady supposedly can't conceive anymore.

Initially, the country superstar was said to be on board with his wife's idea, but he later decided he didn't want to have children.

An insider revealed to Us Weekly, "Blake's pumping the brakes on getting a surrogate to have a baby with Gwen."

Blake apparently doesn't want Gwen to go through another unpleasant process after the pair has gone through so much in the last several months.

The insider said, "Gwen is obviously distressed by this decision. She feels like he'll regret not having biological kids."

The "Minimum Wage" singer doesn't appear to be interested in having more children, since he already has a good relationship with Gwen's children, whom she shares with ex-husband Gavin Rossdale.

Blake no longer wants children because Apollo, Kingston, and Zuma are like his own, according to an insider.

However, "The Voice" coach Adam Levine's connection with Gwen Stefani's children has reportedly deteriorated to the point that he refuses to leave the house to spend time with his adult friends.

Blake has ceased going out with his "local buddies" in recent weeks, according to the insider, and they are astonished that he has kept his distance.

The singer's connection with them has apparently been strained as a result of what's going on.

They are aware, however, that Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani are still in the honeymoon period of their marriage.

The Truth About Blake Shelton Not Wanting Any More Children

It's wise to take Us Weekly's allegation with a grain of salt, since no one knows what's going on behind closed doors in their marriage.

The renowned pair will certainly inform their followers of their intentions, and there's no evidence that Blake doesn't desire children of his own given he already has three stepsons.

The Real Bond Between Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani's Kids

Blake Shelton confessed to People magazine that he and his stepsons have a Thanksgiving ritual of preparing Flamin' Host Cheetos turkey.

"We ended up doing a Funyuns turkey, which actually tasted a lot like regular turkey. I guess whatever they put in Funyuns is the same stuff."

They apparently intended to wrap their turkey in bacon this year, and they even documented the process on Instagram.

