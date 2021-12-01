Beyoncé updated her fans with a special appearance in collaboration with Adidas, where she is joined with adorable guest models posing for the campaign launch.

Ivy Park is back with a new collection as the 40-year-old fashion designer showcased her latest "schoolgirl-inspired" collection, per US Magazine.

Besides that, fans were shocked after spotting a minute-and-a-half clip of Queen B's two daughters, Blue Ivy and Rumi, wearing matchy houndstooth-print ensembles.

The publisher even complimented their rare appearance in the trailer where Blue comes out as a pro model with a "calm, cool, and collected" mood in front of the camera, striking a soft smile while carrying a soccer ball.

Surprise From Blue Ivy And Rumi

This was also said to be not the first time Blue participated in her mother's projects. The 9-year-old even starred in Ivy Park's Winter Park and Rodeo Park videos and made a guest appearance in Beyoncé and Jay-Z's Tiffany & Co. "About Love" video. For this most recent gig, the little one looked all grown up with two high pigtails fitting the theme.

On the other hand, 4-year-old Rumi was carried in Beyonce's arms with her hair blown out straight and high pigtails.

Numerous fans quickly emerged on social media and reacted to the surprise appearance of Blue and Rumi in the campaign. "BLUE AND RUMI TAKING OVER YUPPP," one comment said on Ivy Park's Instagram account, while someone else said, "OMG RUMI GREW UP. I CANNOT."

More stars joined the promo video, spotting Natalia Bryant and Kobe Bryant's daughter and Reese Witherspoon's eldest children, Ava and Deacon Phillippe. In the collaboration, they even tapped on basketball players James Harden of the Brooklyn Nets and Jalen Green of the Houston Rockets.

Bryants' daughter Natalia also landed a leading role, where her mom even bragged about her through an Instagram post, captioned, "I love this @nataliabyrant @beyonce !!! Xo."

According to Billboard, the new collection will be out on December 9 at 2:00 pm. See the newest trailer from Ivy Park x Adidas here:



