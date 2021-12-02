Little Mix announced its "break" from the industry after 10 years of performing.

On Thursday, Little Mix members - Leigh-Anne Pinnock, Jade Thirwall, and Perrie Edwards - announced that the band would take a break after their upcoming 2022 tour.

Fans do not need to worry, though, as their break is only temporary, and they are not splitting up for good.

"It's been 10 amazing years, a wonderful non-stop adventure, and we feel the time is right to take a break so we can recharge and work on some other projects. We can't thank you enough for your love and never-ending support since the beginning. We love you all SO much," the first statement reads.

Little Mix then pledged to offer more music, tours, and performances once they returned. In the end, they proclaimed they are sisters and will always have each other and fans in their lives.

The "Shout Out To my Ex" hitmakers decided on their hiatus after releasing their limited-edition record on Instagram Story.

We wanted to let you all know that after the Confetti tour in April/May next year we are going to be taking a break from Little Mix. pic.twitter.com/d5pYwYryIu — Little Mix (@LittleMix) December 2, 2021

Little Mix is not leaving their fans empty-handed as the group gave them gifts before their scheduled hiatus.

In November, the trio unveiled their new single, "Between Us," which is part of their new album as part of their 10th-anniversary celebration. This followed their 2020 album "Confetti" and introduced 18 of their biggest hits and five new songs.

In April, the singers will finally hit the road for their rescheduled "Confetti Tour," which is expected to end on May 14 at the London O2 Arena.

Will Jesy Nelson Join "Confetti Tour"?

Some fans are still hopeful that they will see the four members in one stage again soon. However, it is implausible to happen since Jesy Nelson is already happy with being a soloist.

The 30-year-old sampled P Diddy's iconic hit "Bad Boy for Life" and collaborated with Nicki Minaj for her single, "Boyz." It served as her most-awaited debut album after leaving the band in 2020.

READ ALSO: Keith Urban Breaks 4-Year Tour Hiatus With New North American Shows: Ticket Details, Dates, & Locations Unveiled

Nelson maintained everything felt better when she decided to leave the girl group. She currently sees her life as something simple without extreme pressure.

In addition, she recalled how being with the members made her feel conscious about what she wears.

"I'd wear corsets and s- like that to make myself look the size they were. Now, I'm not looking at the screen thinking, 'Oh my God, I don't look as good as them.' I feel free,'" she said in an interview with the Cosmopolitan UK.

READ MORE: Avril Lavigne Details Complicated Journey She Faced Before Falling In Love With Mod Sun

© 2015 MusicTimes.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.