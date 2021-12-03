The only person who didn't appreciate Taylor Swift's 10-minute version of "All Too Well" is the song's subject, Jake Gyllenhaal.

In three months in 2010, the song memorably described the beginning, middle, and conclusion of their romance.

When the song first came out, everyone praised Taylor, and Jake has been silent about the new version, but now a source has revealed the "Brokeback Mountain" actor's true sentiments about the devastating breakup ballad.

OK! magazine obtained information from a source that Jake thinks the 10-minute version of "All Too Well" is "far more scathing than the one she released nine years ago."

The 40-year-old Los Angeles native is also said to be baffled by the fact that "she's bringing up the past."

Taylor Swift and Jake Gyllenhaal, according to the song, broke up due to their vast age gap.

Taylor's emotionally intense video for the song has also taken the "Love & Other Drugs" star by surprise.

"They split on extremely bad terms," the insider continued, "and it's like Taylor gets a genuine rush out of making him squirm," adding that the singer has had "an ax to grind" since Jake began dating 25-year-old model Jeanne Cadieu in 2018.

"Everyone knows that if you mess with Taylor, you'll get the same punishment," Jake says, "but Jake thinks this was a cheap shot."

The insider went on to say that Jake already believes what occurred happened years ago and that the blonde beauty should "live in the present" and leave the past behind.

Even after their breakup, Jake Gyllenhaal has remained silent about his brief romance with Taylor Swift.

What Ex-Boyfriends of Taylor Swift Have to Say About Her Songs About Them

Taylor Swift's song "Style" from the album "1989" is said to be inspired on her relationship with Harry Styles.

But it appears that all is okay between because, in a 2014 Google+ hangout interview, Harry enthused about the album's tracks, stating, "And she's extremely excellent, so they're really fantastic tunes. So I'm blessed in that respect."

Calvin Harris also talked on how "it's incredibly tough" when "something so personal plays out very publicly."

"Getaway Car," according to fans, is Taylor's song for her ex.

Taylor Swift has a song called "Dear John" dedicated to John Mayer, which she wrote and published in 2010.

In an interview with the Rolling Stone, John expressed his "humiliation" about the song, even going so far as to term it "poor composition."

"I don't think it's a filthy admission. Sometimes, a song is so fantastic, I go, 'Man, I hope that's about me.'... I'll check out everyone's music. I'm a fan," he later said.

