Despite Drake having one of the most successful albums of 2021 for his record "Certified Lover Boy," he reportedly withdrew his two Grammy nominations.

According to the rapper's representative who spoke to Variety, the rumors are true, but Drake has not publicly addressed the situation.

At the time of this writing, the motive behind his withdrawal remains unknown, but sources close to the situation told the outlet that the rapper himself and his management made the decision.

The Recording Academy, the panel that handles the coveted music awards show, has honored Drake's request.

Fans Suspects That Drake Withdraws His Nominations To Boycott The Grammys

After news of Drake's decision spread like wildfire around the internet, many fans weighed in on the topic, alleging that the rapper might have withdrawn from the awards show to boycott the Recording Academy, similar to what The Weekend did in the past.

"He did because his album was not Grammy worthy love Drake but CLB was and is not that great!" one fan wrote.

"good boycott the scammys," another fan wrote.

Last year, The Weeknd, whose real name is Abel Tesfaye, boycotted the Grammys, saying that the organizers are corrupt after his album "After Hours" never got a nomination.

A few months ago, when the Recording Academy announced that they would change a few rules for the nomination, The Weeknd is still firm with his decision not to submit any of his works.

"The trust has been broken for so long between the Grammy organisation and artists that it would be unwise to raise a victory flag," he said in an interview. (via BBC)

Fans Think Other Singers Are More Deserving

However, some fans were not pleased with Drake's withdrawal, saying Drake is privileged to be nominated for the awards show as other singers never got a single one.

"can they replace his album with Megan's [Thee Stallion] in the ballot? we know she came in 6th," one wrote.

"GIVE IT TO PLASTIC HEARTS," another one wrote, referencing Miley Cyrus' 2021 album.

Drake's Nomination

Late last month, the Grammys finally announced their nominees for the 2022 show, which will be held at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California, on January 31.

Drake received a nomination for Best Rap Album for his work on "Certified Lover Boy."

He also received a nod for his song "Way 2 Sexy (featuring Future and Young Thug," which is nominated for Best Rap Performance.

