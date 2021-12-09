"Foo Fighters" recently surprised fans during their show in Nevada, and they were shocked to see another legend on stage.

According to Metal Insider, the band performed in Park MGM's Dolby Live theater in Las Vegas. One fan caught frontman Dave Grohl's attention during their set as his face resembles 'KISS' bassist and vocalist Gene Simmons.

Later on, as the band's guitarist Chris Shiflett starts playing the "KISS" track "Calling Dr. Love," Grohl turned around to introduce the real Simmons on stage wearing a face mask.

The musician removed his face covering, and the audience started to scream.

Although the bassist did not perform in the show, the crowd happily cheered as they witnessed a rock legend in the "Foo Fighters'" set. (watch the video below)

"All right. We've got a rock show now. Listen, Gene Simmons, legendary bass player. I had posters of that m********** on my wall when I was a kid," he said.

Grohl later took back his initial statement, saying, "hold on, let me rephrase tha I still have posters of Gene Simmons on my f****** wall at home."

Simmons later took to his Twitter account to share a video of the band backstage, writing, "Backstage with the ⁦@foofighters⁩ right before they royally rocked the house last night in Vegas. Fun stuff. And, I can't say enough about their commitment and authenticity to the fans. Inspiring!" (watch the clip below)

Backstage with the ⁦@foofighters⁩ right before they royally rocked the house last night in Vegas. Fun stuff. And, I can’t say enough about their commitment and authenticity to the fans. Inspiring! pic.twitter.com/mo2PBRN9Up — Gene Simmons (@genesimmons) December 5, 2021

READ ALSO: John Legend Admits Reason Why He Wasn't Able To Get Matching Tattoos With Wife Chrissy Teigen

'Foo Fighters' Love Supporting Rock Icons

As a rock legend himself, Dave Grohl and his band love supporting other musical acts.

The former "Nirvana" drummer previously attended one of the "Guns N' Roses" shows as he cheered as a fan. A short clip circulated online showing Grohl enjoying the evening as the band performs "It's So Easy" at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

The band's bassist Duff McKagan's wife also shared a photo of them backstage along with "Foo Fighters'" drummer Taylor Hawkins.

At the time, many fans were confused as to why Grohl attended the show as the outlet noted that frontman Axl Rose had an issue with "Nirvana" in the past.

Rose took to his Twitter account to thank Grohl, writing, "HUGE THANK YOU to Dave Grohl for the use of his rock Throne! An amazing gesture!Words rn't enough!! Makes all the difference up there!"

READ MORE: Selena Gomez To Release Music Anytime Soon? Singer Teases Fans Which Sent Them To Frenzy

© 2015 MusicTimes.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.