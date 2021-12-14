Taylor Swift had just celebrated her thirty-second birthday, but her fans seem to have spotted something else in her birthday post relating to her "Speak Now" album.

According to E! Taylor Swift decided to celebrate her birthday with her celebrity best friend Alana Haim, who will be turning thirty just two days after the singer. The article also mentioned how the star-studded guest list included Este Haim, Cooper Hoffman, Tommy Dorfman, Sadie Sink, Diana Silvers, Gracie Abrams, and Martha Hunt.

Then, the Grammy-award musician shared pictures of her at the party on her socials, which garnered the attention of "Swifties."

Taylor Swift Surprise Fans

Fans of the "All Too Well" star worldwide have been flocking in almost every social media platform as they celebrate their favorite singer on her special day.

Due to the different timezones, many of Swift's supporters posted their birthday greetings when their clocks hit midnight on December 13. However, everyone apparently lost it when the artist publicly responded to them with her birthday post on Twitter.

"*don't say it, don't say it OKAY I'm saying it:* I'M FEELIN 32. And Alana is feeling 30. Don't worry we tested everyone! Thank you so much for the birthday wishes, I love you all so much," the songwriter captioned, including two photographs of her with friends taken at the joint event.

Taylor Swift Fans Speculate Album Release

"I see what you did here bestie, speak now is coming. Confirmed," one observant fan replied under Swift's post, which confused some.

This was followed by another die-hard supporter who said, "I think the award peaking out is the American Music Award for Speak Now for Favorite Country Album, she won it in 2011."

"It's in the photo a little bit and I think that's what they're referring to when saying Speak Now (Taylor's Version) is coming," the fan continued.

Another detective Swiftie also highlighted the emojis that the artist used where they speculate she was hinting at the upcoming release of her version of the "Speak Now" album. "We are all seeing the 3 emojis right??" and "I don't want to say it but... 3 emojis...," they tweeted.

"Not me trying to search for Easter eggs in her birthday post #HappyBirthdayTaylorSwift you really have dragged me into the Rabbit hole along with you," a different person said while quote tweeting Swift's birthday post.

