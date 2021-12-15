Longtime bassist who worked with multiple artists including Rod Stewart and Jeff Beck, Phil Chen passed away at the age of 80.

It was confirmed in an official statement on his Facebook page, announcing that he died Tuesday morning, December 14, after "a long battle with cancer." It read, "He spent his final days surrounded by family and close friends and cherished time with his grandchildren who always brightened his day."



"He will be missed greatly and his contagious passion for music and positive energy on and off the stage will be remembered always. "Master your music, your future is immeasurable" We thank you for your outpouring of love and support during this difficult time," the post concluded.

Phil Chen In The Industry

According to Metro, Chen was born in Kingston, Jamaica, and moved to England in the 1960s. The source labeled him as "one of England's most utilized session bassists" from the 1970s and the 1980s, known for working with Rod Stewart's band and Jeff Beck.

After becoming a session musician, he teamed up with Beck for his album, "Blow By Blow." Chen further continued his career in music by joining The Butts Band with former Doors members Robby Krieger and John Densmore, releasing a self-titled album.

Very sad news to report that Robby's long-time bassist Phil Chen has passed away. Aside from his extraordinary musical talent, Phil was an incredible human being who would do anything for a friend and always brought a smile to whatever situation he was in. We will miss you Phil.

He remained with the group only for a year and played on their eponymous 1973 debut. Yet, Chen continued being associated with former Doors members for the following decades, as he joined Manzarek-Krieger in 2004 and performed with the duo until 2013.

During his time working with Stewart, the bassist participated in a couple of his hit tracks, "Hot Legs," "Da Ya Think I'm Sexy," and "Young Turks." The said source also reported that Chen used to work for Eric Clapton, Ray Charles, and Bob Marley.

Rest In Peace, Chen

Co-musician from Stewart's band, Carmine Appice, paid tribute to the bassist in a Facebook post. "Very sad to find out my old friend and rhythm section partner in the Rod Stewart Group, Phil Chen, lost his battle with cancer today," Appice said. "I loved Phil as a person and a great bass player. He will be missed."

Fans were also able to share their message for the late musician, recognizing Chen's contribution to the music industry. "RIP Phil Chen! A true legend of the bass guitar!" one said.

Another fan also tweeted, "R.I.P. #PhilChen. This vid not only shows some of his great playing, but also has him sharing how he came up with his great part on Rod Stewart's biggest song ("Sexy"). He also played with Beck/Clapton/Marley, etc. I was lucky to play a gig with him."

R.I.P. #PhilChen. This vid not only shows some of his great playing, but also has him sharing how he came up with his great part on Rod Stewart's biggest song ("Sexy"). He also played with Beck/Clapton/Marley, etc. I was lucky to play a gig with him.



