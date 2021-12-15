Numerous arguments were made by the fans believing that Mnet Asian Music Awards has been mistreating Tomorrow X Together, and one of which is said to be connected to Grammy-nominated labelmates, BTS.

Multiple artists have gathered in the recent MAMA awards ceremony. However, this year 2021, things were slightly different as the "Butter" hitmakers decided not to attend following their successful LA concert and announced an extended break right after.

And as fans continue to speculate, that became the reason why the show decided to be "disrespectful" to the 2-year-old group.

How Were They Mistreated?

TXT's fans, also known as MOAs, recently listed down the number of times MAMA has been "acting" towards the 5-membered group. One of which is the opening act where member Yeonjun collaborated with other idols. However, as they reposted the performance on YouTube, the fans were quick to notice that the singer was the only one not included in the thumbnail.

Summary of all the disrespect MAMA did to TXT:



- Yeonjun was the ONLY one not included in the thumbnail for the collab stage (is changed to include him)

- crappy camerawork for Frost (one of their most anticipated stages)

- cut off TXT in the middle of saying their award speech pic.twitter.com/gaAcdwNtWL — BISTRO GYU @9PM KST 🐻 (@lovabeom) December 15, 2021

The two-year-old group has also called out Mnet for cutting out Soobin during his speech after receiving their "Worldwide Fan's Choice" award, ending up for the idol to shout his last words, which was then caught on camera.

꾸엥 수상소감 뒤에 잘린거(ㅠㅠ) 수빈이 그래도 끝까지 잘 소감 말하는 거 봐 ❤️‍🔥 pic.twitter.com/BPu89EYCGS — 𝙬𝙤𝙤𝙧𝙞𝙣 (@woorin__txt) December 11, 2021



The list goes on as MOAs also noted how MAMA failed to give TXT proper cameraworks for their "Frost" and "LO$ER=LO♡ER" performance, especially the music being not in sync with their dance. The group's choreographer showed her disappointment through an Instagram update right after their performance went on air. This also resulted for the agency to immediately release their Dance Practice video which showed the proper camera works and music properly aligned with their dance.



The most recent one also regarded a thumbnail for another YouTube video as Mnet compiled all of the boy group's stages during that night, with no TXT members in sight. The YouTube channel quickly updated the image as soon as the fans observed.

How Is It About BTS?

Netizens were quick to analyze the "intentional" acts, mentioning that the broadcasting company has ill feelings towards one of the biggest entertainment companies in Korea, BigHit Music, the home of BTS and Tomorrow X Together.

One fan said in an online community, "To be honest, I don't think the other HYBE groups had any issues, so I think Mnet is definitely taking their anger out on Big Hit artists because BTS didn't appear on the show. I'm sure they have an issue with Big Hit."

"How can this not be abusing power against them?" one netizen followed.

