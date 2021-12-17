R. Kelly might face more jail time as he is now being forced to give his deposition over a new allegation.

A newly-released court documents obtained by Radar Online revealed that R. Kelly is obligated to sit for a videotaped deposition as he serves his time in jail. The recent demand serves as part of a new issue that he wrecked a Mississippi sheriff's marriage.

A judge approved Hinds County Deputy Kenny Bryant's request to have a jailhouse visit with the disgraced singer to depose him in his lawsuit. Bryant has been trying to do so in the past three years, and he filed the case before the singer's criminal charges came to the spotlight.

Unfortunately, his filing was halted due to the ongoing charges R. Kelly received.

Now that the singer is staying behind bars in New York, Bryant believed it would be the perfect timing to make him do his deposition.



In response to this, the court ordered the disgraced singer to make the request via videoconference and attempt to provide testimony under oath.

What R. Kelly Did To Kenny Bryant and His Ex-Wife

Three years ago, Bryant filed a lawsuit where he accused R. Kelly of having an affair with his then-wife, Asia Childress. Mississippi is one of the few states in the US that allows a person to sue someone who wrecks ones' marriage.

Bryant and Childress got married in 2012, with the sheriff claiming he knew his former wife had a relationship with R. Kelly in the past but was told it was over.

In the lawsuit, he claimed that everything between him and his then-wife was going fine not until R. Kelly showed up. The singer and Childress then started having an intimate extramarital affair starting October 2012.

Bryant added that the two reconnected soon after R. Kelly performed in a show near their home. The set-up reportedly continued for five years. Unfortunately, the affair reportedly caused his ex-wife to contract Chlamydia - a common sexually transmitted disease caused by bacteria called Chlamydia trachomatis. Childress ended up filing for divorce.

The lawsuit seeks undisclosed damages for the alleged emotional and psychological pain R. Kelly caused their marriage.

R. Kelly has since denied breaking the family, insisting he was not the reason why the marriage ended.

