Kanye West’s Sunday Service Faces Consequences as Charity Status Revoked After Tax Troubles

Kanye West's organization, Sunday Service, recently revoked its federal tax-exempt status due to failure to submit tax returns for three consecutive years.

This decision, officially enforced on May 15, 2024, was formally disclosed by the IRS and made public on Aug. 12, according to a new report by The Sun.

In January 2019, the controversial rapper kicked off a series of musical gatherings featuring a gospel choir, investing a reported $50 million into the events within the first year.

He told Nick Cannon in an interview in 2020, per Uproxx, "I spent every dime that I have for marketing from Yeezy on Sunday Service. Every dollar I had."

"I spent $50 million last year on Sunday Service if you add up the operas, if you add up the flights. It was 120 people going to Jamaica," the dad of four added.

The "College Dropout" rapper claimed how Yeezy sneakers practically flew off the shelves on their own and explained that rather than allocating funds toward advertising, he chose to channel his investments toward supporting the community.

The Grammy-winning artist said he directed his resources toward spreading the message of hope and faith.

Despite this initial enthusiasm, West has been noticeably absent from choir performances.

Meanwhile, Jason White keeps the Sunday Service choir going strong, even though West hasn't been seen performing with them since June 2023.

The "All of the Lights" hitmaker's legal troubles don't stop there.

His relationship with his lawyer, Brian Brumfield, fell apart in June, leading Brumfield to withdraw from nine lawsuits, citing a breakdown in their working relationship, per Page Six.

The artist is also dealing with issues beyond tax troubles, including harassment and discrimination claims from former staff and disputes over copyright.

West's previous lawyer's involvement in a lawsuit concerning Gap has been terminated as Gap pursues compensation from West over alleged unauthorized modifications to a store space leased for West's Yeezy collection.

The ownership of the downtown Los Angeles building, claimed by Art City Center, has also pointed the finger at West for the claimed damages.

Trevor Phillips, an ex-staff member at Donda Academy, has taken legal action against the school for claims of harassment, discrimination and fostering a hostile work environment.

Accusations made by Phillips include instances Kanye, in the presence of students, persisted in promoting controversial ideologies.

"Then addressing the two school children, Kanye told them that he wanted them to shave their heads and that he intended to put a jail at the school -- and that they could be locked in cages. The staff quickly distracted the children and escorted them out of the room."

Among the pending suits that West is currently facing, one involves allegations made by his former assistant, Lauren Pisciotta.

Pisciotta claims West sent inappropriate messages before terminating her employment and offered to pay her $1 million per year if she closed her OnlyFans account, a promise he supposedly never fulfilled.