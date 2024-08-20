Diddy Hit With Police Report as Accuser Escalates $50 Billion Suit With Allegations

A woman who went by Omunique during her time as an adult entertainer has lodged a criminal complaint against Sean "Diddy" Combs, accusing him of sex trafficking her.

The actress, whose real name is Adria English, filed the police report with the Miami Beach Police Department last week, as reported by TMZ.

The move comes on the heels of her filing a $50 billion civil lawsuit against Combs just a month ago.

English alleged that after meeting Combs and his crew in 2004, she was coerced into engaging in sexual activities with attendees of the so-called White Parties thrown by the Bad Boy Records mogul and faced blackmail threats if she refused to comply.

According to the suit, obtained by The U.S. Sun, the 54-year-old rapper allegedly groomed English into sex trafficking and pressured her to have sexual relations with watch designer Jacob Arabov. The lawsuit, which seeks $50 billion in damages, targets Diddy and his alleged accomplices.

While speaking with Miami Beach police, English reiterated her various allegations against Diddy, according to TMZ.

However, the police concluded that there was insufficient evidence to pursue an investigation into human trafficking or other crimes, law enforcement sources told the outlet. Still, the Miami Beach detectives reportedly kept the report and plan to share it with federal authorities conducting parallel investigations.

Her lawyer Ariel Mitchell said in a statement to Us Weekly, "Ms. English is very excited and cautiously optimistic about her journey to justice starting with the filing of her civil lawsuit on July 3, 2024, and now with the filing of a criminal complaint with the Miami Beach Police Department."

"Ms. English hopes to file an additional criminal complaint in New York but has been precluded to this point as New York requires an individual to be in person in order to file a criminal complaint," the attorney continued.

Mitchell added that they "look forward to hopefully being able to pursue justice as quickly as possible with the support of others who are interested in standing with her against the injustice she and others have faced at the hands of Mr. Combs."

In her complaint, English said she worked at the parties organized by Diddy where she was allegedly ordered to consume spiked drinks and engage in socializing with attendees.

She claimed that she had non-consensual sex with Arabov and received $1,000 more than the standard compensation for her work in the gatherings.

Arabov and a woman named Tamiko Thomas were also named as defendants in the lawsuit, with allegations pointing to the latter's purported involvement in a sex trafficking scheme linked to Diddy's Bad Boy Records.

After the alleged assault, the former adult star -- who was allegedly coerced into drinking laced alcohol earlier that night -- took a photo with Arabov, and she claimed Diddy later praised her for her encounter with the watch designer.

English alleged that she was then handed off to other attendees of Diddy's gatherings and subjected to sexual assault.

In the documents, she also drew parallels between Thomas and Ghislaine Maxwell as well as Diddy and Jeffrey Epstein.

English further claimed that Combs offered to support her professional development by helping her start a female girl group to launch her career in the entertainment industry.

However, English alleged that Diddy had coercive requests and threatened to have her banned from the industry if she and her partner did not comply with his commands.

During her initial experience working as a dancer at a Diddy party in 2004, English noted the absence of any pressure for physical intimacy and viewed it as a "legitimate employment opportunity." However, succeeding visits to his Hampton Estates revealed a different reality.

She claimed in her suit that she and other individuals who were allegedly sex trafficked were required to wear a specific attire and directed to engage in suggestive behavior with party attendees. In one instance, English recounted allegedly being instructed to perform lap dances and act flirtatiously in a sexual manner with guests.

The lawsuit claimed that English's emotional well-being has been deeply affected by the alleged sex trafficking, leading to intimacy challenges and painful memories.

