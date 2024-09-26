Lady Gaga's 'Harlequin' Seemingly Leaks on X Ahead of Release Date

Lady Gaga's new album, Harlequin, has seemingly made its way to social media a day before it is set to hit shelves.

On September 26, multiple people on the social media site X (formerly Twitter) began to post snapshots of the album along and claimed that the album had leaked.

"I'm only gonna address this once. I have always shared news/leaks/rumours and will continue to. I have bought Harlequin and encourage everyone to do the same. Leaks will circulate with or without me; I NEVER leak anything myself. Blame the leakers! Nobody is forced to follow me!" one X user said.

Others shared supposed snippets of the tracks.

"LG 6.5 harlequin leak is INSANE oh gaga the woman that you are," wrote another user while sharing a snippet of an alleged track.

One user claimed that the album leak originated on Telegram and then made its way to X.

"Harlequin leaked on telegram," they shared.

A separate user shared the entire link to the Telegram channel where the album was leaked.

On September 23, Mother Monster announced the news that she would be releasing Harlequin. She posted the cover on her social media and shared what songs would be on the project. In addition, Gaga revealed that this not her upcoming LG7 record, rather, that it was a companion album to the movie Joker: Folie à Deux.

Set for release on September 27, the announcement of the companion album was revealed after Gaga had been teasing a special project that she had been working on as well as sharing snippets of new music to her social media channels.

While Harlequin is not her official seventh album, it has been dubbed LG 6.5. Her upcoming seventh album is due out February in 2025 with the lead single set to be released in October this year, according to Pitchfork.

Gaga spoke to Vogue about the creation of her new music, saying that there was a lot of "pain" associated with the project.

"There's a lot of pain associated with this adventure and when I start to explore that pain it can bring out another side to my artistry. When I'm here at this studio, I'm relaxed and I am able to face my demons and what's remarkable is...that's the music. I'm able to hear it back," she said.