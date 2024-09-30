Diddy's Explicit Video Recordings: Accuser's Lawyer Reveals Claims of 'High-Profile Person' Involvement

Sean "Diddy" Combs is at the center of a claim made by a lawyer for a new accuser, who reported that a "high-profile person" appears in an explicit video included in the tapes associated with him.

The rapper has been famous for hosting extravagant parties, where he mingled with top celebrities from the entertainment scene in the past several years.

However, in a recent twist, an attorney representing one of Diddy's accusers mentioned that they have received communications regarding a potential sale of a recording involving the music mogul.

Reports suggest that there is a controversial video circulating, rumored to be an explicit video featuring a figure described as "more high-profile" than the Bad Boy Records mogul.

The alleged footage is said to have been filmed at Diddy's residence in Atlanta, but Ariel Mitchell-Kidd has chosen not to disclose the identity of the individual involved.

She told NewsNation, "There already have been tapes leaking around Hollywood being shopped around."

"But one particular person contacted me to shop a particular video they were in possession of and to contact the person who was in the video to see if they were interested in purchasing the video before it became public knowledge," she continued.

In the most recent shocking legal claim, a new individual has come forward to accuse the rapper of sexually assaulting her in a recording studio alongside a friend, allegedly capturing the incident on film.

"I can tell the video was p*****graphic."

"This was in his Atlanta home, and it does seem the person isn't looking into the video. To me, it doesn't seem like that person knows they're being videotaped."

Mitchell-Kidd mentioned that a recent acquaintance came forward alleging that Diddy had sexually assaulted her in 2018 and had informed the authorities about the incident. This individual reached out to Mitchell-Kidd just a few weeks ago.

According to the attorney, she contacted her about the incident and how she managed to flee the scene. The attorney continued by revealing that the alleged victim was visiting a friend with connections to the entertainment industry, and it was at this point, Diddy made an unexpected appearance.

Subsequently, the attorney alleged that the victim became aware of Diddy's purported intentions to engage in sex trafficking upon his arrival, leading to a disturbing incident where she was reportedly sexually assaulted with an object. Her client managed to flee, dashing into the road, reportedly observed by a nearby resident.

These claims arise as Diddy, facing allegations of racketeering, sex trafficking, and facilitating prostitution, was recently refused bail and is still detained at the Metropolitan Detention Center. He was recently removed from suicide watch.

No allegations of misconduct have been made against any of the high-profile guests who reportedly attended these events. Additionally, there is also allegedly no evidence suggesting that any celebrities or attendees were aware of the abuse allegations against him.

