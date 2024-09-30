Eric Adams Poster Resurfaces in The Notorious B.I.G.'s 'Juicy' Video

New York City Mayor Eric Adams once made a cameo in The Notorious B.I.G.'s music video for his song "Juicy."

According to a resurfaced tweet that has been going viral on the social media platform X, a snapshot of Adams is included on a traffic pole.

"Has anyone noticed that an Eric Adams poster makes a cameo in the video for Biggie Smalls' 'Juicy'? (h/t: my son)," New York Times reporter Jesse Drucker said in the tweet from 2021.

Has anyone noticed that an Eric Adams poster makes a cameo in the video for Biggie Smalls’ “Juicy”? (h/t: my son.) pic.twitter.com/xjDPU1LIIy — Jesse Drucker (@JesseDrucker) October 22, 2021

Going back to the music video for the song, around the 01:37 mark the campaign poster of Adams can be seen just as he was starting his political career in 1994.

At the time of the video's release, Adams was an officer for the NYPD and was attempting to run for Congress in New York's 11th district, Billboard reports. However, Adams could not gain enough signatures to be added to the ballot and claimed that some of the signatures required were stolen.

The renewed interest in Adams strangely being in the "Juicy" video comes as renewed attention is also being paid to Adams once giving Biggie's former label boss, Diddy, a key to the city of New York. However, Diddy was asked to give the key back when video of him assaulting ex-girlfriend Cassie had surfaced online.

Adams also finds himself in trouble as of lately. He was recently indicted with bribery, wire fraud, conspiracy and two counts of soliciting campaign contributions from foreign nationals.

Reports have come out that Sabrina Carpenter's music video for her song "Feather" helped lead to the indictment of Adams.

I’m just gon post this ERIC ADAMS and #Diddy pic here pic.twitter.com/hu9Xv6T8RN — Original Danksta  (@DankwaBrooks) September 26, 2024

Meanwhile, Diddy has remained in the headlines after he was charged with racketeering conspiracy, sex trafficking and transportation to engage in prostitution.