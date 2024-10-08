Diddy's Power Unshaken by Incarceration as the Entertainment Industry Remains 'Afraid to Cross Him'

Sean "Diddy" Combs remains a powerful figure in the entertainment industry, displaying his influence even during his time in federal custody.

An insider revealed to People magazine, "He's so powerful. Everyone was afraid to cross him. Even though he's behind bars now, he's still so powerful. We all knew it even back then."

"He's incredibly smart, he knows a lot of people, and he's helped a lot of people," the insider continued. "So a lot of people owe him. He knows that."

According to the source, Diddy's relentless pursuit of control is frequently linked to his creativity.

"Everyone always chalked it up to being a creative genius when it came to his obsession with controlling things."

News of Diddy's power comes after an attorney representing the alleged victims has suggested that the disgraced music mogul may face up to 120 additional lawsuits alleging sexual abuse, potentially unveiling a web of hidden truths involving other powerful individuals.

In a recent press conference, lawyer Tony Buzbee revealed that he is advocating for a group of 120 individuals who have made misconduct claims against Diddy over two decades.

"We will expose the enablers who enabled this conduct behind closed doors. We will pursue this matter no matter who the evidence implicates."

"It's a long list already, but because of the nature of this case, we are going to make sure damn sure we are right before we do that. These names will shock you."

Currently detained at the Metropolitan Detention Center in New York City, Diddy is facing charges of sex trafficking, racketeering, and transportation for prostitution.

He entered a plea of not guilty in response to allegations of assaulting and exploiting women over a long period, which involved coercing them into engaging in sexual activities with male escorts referred to as "Freak Offs."

In relation to Diddy's charges, his mother Janice Small Combs publicly supported him through a press statement shared with the media. She expressed her firm conviction in her son's innocence.

"It is truly agonizing to watch the world turn against my son so quickly and easily over lies and misconceptions, without ever hearing his side or affording him the opportunity to present his side."

"These lies thrown at him are motivated by those seeking a financial gain, and not justice."

"These individuals saw how quickly my son's civil legal team settled his ex-girlfriend's lawsuit, so they believe they can receive a quick payday by falsely accusing my son."

"False allegations of sexual assault thwart true victims of sexual violence from getting the justice they deserve. To make matters worse, the federal government is now using these lies to prosecute my son."

Janice concluded, "This injustice has been unbearable for our family. The worst part of this ordeal is watching my beloved son be stripped of his dignity, not for what he did, but for what people choose to believe about him."