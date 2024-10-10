Who Is Yung Filly? Everything to Know About the YouTube Star Being Charged With Rape

Yung Filly, whose real name is Andres Felipe Valencia Barrientos, has been arrested over an alleged sexual assault in Australia.

Filly was arrested in Brisbane on October 9 and then sent to Perth on extradition.

According to Yahoo, the 29-year-old has been accused of sexually assaulting a woman in her 20s in his Perth hotel on September 28. The alleged assault happened after Filly performed at Bar1 Nightclub in Hillarys on the night of September 27. His Australian tour had kicked off in Perth before he headed to Melbourne, Sydney and the Gold Coast, where he played four shows.

Prior to his arrest, the rapper had performed at Havana Nightclub two days before he was officially arrested.

The Daily Mail reports that Filly has been charged with four counts of sexual penetration without consent, three counts of assault and one count of impeding a person's normal breathing or circulation by applying pressure to their neck. He is slated to appear in court on October 10.

Filly is a YouTube personality who rose to fame in 2013 when he started his channel on the social media platform. However, he did not start sharing his music with the world until four years later in 2017.

Once his music started to catch the attention of the public, he has since collaborated with fellow British rapper Aitch on the song "Grey," which has gone on to get more than 10 million streams on Spotify alone.

Music and YouTube are not the only things that Filly is known for. He has also hosted several shows on the BBC. Some of these shows include Hot Property and Yung Filly's Celeb Lock-In.

Outside of his work in the entertainment industry, Filly has made waves in the world of fashion where he has worked with several brands over the years. Recently, he had collaborated with the bands ASOS and Perplex.

Other companies that he has done collaborations with include McDonalds and Captain Morgan.