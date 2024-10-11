JoJo Siwa Explains Her Controversial Bulge Photoshoot, Insists She Has 'Big D*** Energy'

JoJo Siwa is not holding back and is giving new insight into her decision to own her sexuality after posing with a bulge.

In the photoshoot for LadyGunn, Siwa can be seen posing with a bedazzled male-like chest plate and a matching G-string thong with a bulge peaking through. However, her reason for choosing to pose with it may surprise.

"The stone bulge is — we were just giving a little spice, a little gender-bend, a little you can be anything you want to be," she told Hailey Welch on her Talk Tuah podcast.

"It just was spicing myself up a little. It's like back in the day when Harry Styles wore a dress. Obviously, wearing a bulge is a little different than wearing a dress," Siwa added.

The actress and singer further hinted at why she decided to wear a bulge for the photoshoot and it involves her relationship with her girlfriend, Dakayla Wilson, who previously appeared on So You Think You Can Dance in season 18. She landed the position of runner-up.

"I have big d--- energy. It's not a good thing, it's not a bad thing, it's just a thing. When it comes time to just me at home, I have a switch. My d--- gets soft," she said.

Despite her claim, Siwa admits that she does like to take more of a submissive role in the relationship.

"My girlfriend's always like, 'I never thought that would happen. I thought you would just be, like, a hard-a-- all the time.' I'm definitely baby spoon vibe, but I will be big spoon. When we fall asleep, we fall asleep as a big spoon. But if we're watching a movie, put your arm around me. I am nuzzling you," she shared.

Siwa admitted that she has been a "bottom" for for most of her relationships, but with her partner, she has now dabbled in "top land."

"I have dabbled into top land. I prefer being bottom. [...] I don't like being a top, but I'm a really good top because I know what I like as a bottom," Siwa said.

Siwa's LadyGunn photoshoot shocked many considering Siwa's previously family-friendly image. Some critics commented on X that the controversial photoshoot was Siwa's only "way to remain relevant."