Britney Spears has recently announced an update in her marital status.

The "Toxic" singer shared a post on social media saying she had tied the knot with herself, praising herself for the decision.

"The day I married myself ... Bringing it back because it might seem embarrassing or stupid, but I think it's the most brilliant thing I've ever done !!!" Spears captioned the Instagram post.

The specifics of how and when the 42-year-old commemorated the unique occasion remain undisclosed, but it is known that she parted ways with her former husband, Sam Asghari, a year ago.

Amid her news, Spears also raised alarm bells after a frightening incident involving a fireplace in her bedroom early this month.

The blonde beauty revealed a peek into a mishap that left her eyebrows and eyelashes scorched after attempting to light the fireplace in her bedroom backfired, resulting in an unexpected blast to her face.

"Six months ago, something happened that was really, really dangerous. I was in my room and I turned the fire on and all of a sudden it blew up in my face," she said. "I just threw the whole thing in there and it literally blew into my face and it took all my eyelashes off, my eyebrows."

Concerns were raised after that video of her surfaced after using a fake British accent. The source described the video as "really worrying," sparking worries about Spears' well-being and potential need for intervention.

An insider told Radar Online, "Britney is well-known for her rambling posts, but this one is on another level."

They further revealed that Spears' emotional well-being took a nosedive following the end of her 13-year conservatorship in 2021.

Early this year, concerns surfaced regarding the mom-of-two's psychological well-being as reports surfaced indicating she had neglected to take her mood-stabilizing medications and was rumored to have been consuming alcohol.