Justin Bieber is not saying "Sorry" to his business managers over possible legal action.

The music superstar is reportedly upset at how his former business managers mismanaged his money and that it caused him to lose out on a ton of money.

According to TMZ, Bieber has been upset over his mismanaged affairs for a few years and has claimed that the star has lost a ton of money as a result of terrible decisions made by business managers. Sources tell the publication that it was more than one manager involved in the affairs that cost Bieber to lose out on the money.

The publication does not share how much money that Bieber has lost out on, only that it is a huge amount. Bieber is reportedly unhappy about this and is now mulling over the idea of taking legal action against his former managers. His team is split TMZ reports with some of them wanting Bieber to sue, while others are not so keen on the idea.

The ones that do not want Bieber to sue have reportedly blamed Bieber for his own finical problems with them saying that he went through a period of high spending, causing him to dig his own grave in this situation.

It is worth noting that Bieber has come into some money recently as he sold his music catalogue for $200 million in January 2023. Prior to that, he had a net worth was around $100 million, TMZ reports.

No final decision on whether to sue or not has not been made as of now and Bieber is still currently weighing his options.

The past year has not been an easy one for Bieber who has been thrust back into the spotlight due to his relationship with Diddy and the legal problems surrounding the former Bad Boy exec.

An insider told Radar Online that Bieber is barely eating at this time and his wife, Hailey Bieber, fears that the current situation may take a toll on the singer. The outlet reports that Hailey has tried to get Justin into therapy.

Despite the hardships they have reportedly faced, the couple experienced a bright spot this year as they welcomed their first child, Jack Blues Bieber, in August.