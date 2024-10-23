Zach Bryan Teases New Breakup Song Following Messy Brianna LaPaglia Split

Zach Bryan has ended his relationship with Brianna LaPaglia and has begun working on new music since their split.

In a video posted to his Instagram account on October 22, the singer shared a snippet of the new track and teased some of the lyrics along with it.

"Recall when we, went to Rockaway Beach, summer heat in eastern Queens, and a subway ride," he captioned the post.

Bryan turned off the comments to the post, which comes as the same day that LaPaglia spoke out about their breakup. In an emotional YouTube video, she claims that Bryan "discarded" her and blindsided her with their breakup.

"I've been crying for 5 days straight ... How can you give someone everything and love them so unconditionally, like, through stuff that you shouldn't. But you just love them ... and you see the good in them," she said in the clip.

As she noticeably tries to fight back tears, LaPaglia goes on to claim that Bryan had "discarded" her over the course of the last few days.

On October 22, Bryan announced that the couple had split in a post to his Instagram account.

"Brianna and me have broken up with each other and I respect and love her with every ounce of my heart. She has loved me unconditionally for a very long time and for that I'll always thank her. I have had an incredibly hard year personally and struggled through some pretty severe things, he said.

"I am not perfect and never will be. Please respect Brianna's privacy and space in this and if you have it in your heart, mine too," Bryan added.

Their breakup comes after Bryan was reportedly spotted on the dating app, Raya, with screenshots of his alleged profile circulating around social media. It also comes after Bryan was entangled in some Taylor Swift drama earlier this year that put a strain on the couple.

This is not the first time that Bryan has been accused of having a rough relationship with one of his partners. He was previously married to ex-wife Rose Madden in July 2020 and divorced her in 2021. It has been reported that he served her papers while she was overseas on deployment and that he cheated on her.

Bryan then moved on with education program coordinator Deb Peifer. He appeared on her social media accounts frequently in 2022, but Bryan confirmed that they had split in May 2023. From there, he moved on with LaPaglia until October of this year.