Dave Portnoy Blasts 'Fraud' Zach Bryan After Brianna Chickenfry Breakup: 'I Never Liked Him'

Barstool Sports' Dave Portnoy is speaking his mind on Zach Bryan after the country music star broke up with his employee and close friend, Brianna Chickenfry.

During a recent episode of "The Unnamed Show," Portnoy was asked if he was "officially a Zach Brown hater now." He cheekily responded by saying, "I was never a liker."

He continued in defense of Chickenfry, stating, "I think he's a fraud. Every time I met him, I was not comfortable with him. He doesn't put you at ease. There's certain guys where you're like, 'Okay, I kinda like this guy, he gives a good vibe guy.' He never gave that vibe to me."

While Bryan and Chickenfry -- whose real name is Brianna LaPaglia -- began dating in the summer of 2023, they called it quits after only a year. The world found out via Instagram post, as the 28-year-old country music star shared, "Brianna and me have broken up with (each other) and I respect and love her with every ounce of my heart. She has loved me unconditionally for a very long time and for that I'll always thank her. I have had an incredibly hard year personally and struggled through some pretty severe things. I thought it would be beneficial for both of us to go our different ways. I am not perfect and never will be. Please respect Brianna's privacy and space in this and if you have it in your heart, mine too."

When Chickenfry revealed she was left "blindsided" by the breakup after Bryan was spotted on the dating app Raya, social media quickly took sides, including Portnoy. Immediately following the announcement, Portnoy took to X and said he was dedicating Taylor Swift's "The Smallest Man Who Ever Lived" to Chickenfry.

Though Portnoy hasn't shown any signs of forgiveness, many have referenced Bryan's grief around the loss of his mother as a point of downfall for the artist. His mother Annette passed away in 2016, with those close to Bryan saying he has since suffered from many mental health struggles.