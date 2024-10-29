Kristen Chenoweth on Ariana Grande: '[She] Works Her Butt Off, That's Why She Doesn't Have One!'

In a recent interview with E! News, actress Kristin Chenoweth sang her praises for Ariana Grande, who will be renewing Chenoweth's Broadway role as Glinda in the Wicked film adaption.

Chenoweth praised Grande's work ethic, noting,"I don't think Ariana can do eight shows a week— I know she can. She can do 15. I work pretty dang hard but Ariana Grande works her butt off. That's why she doesn't have one."

Kristen Chenoweth praises Ariana Grande in new clip:



"Ariana works her butt off, that's why she doesn't have one!"

The humorous remark came in praise of the songstress, with many wondering whether or not Chenoweth approves of Grande's casting. Chenoweth confirmed with E! News her excitement for Grande, continuing "I've known her since she was 10. She came backstage and she said 'I want to be Glinda.' Now we hold each other's hands and go 'Can you believe this moment happened?' I get very emotional when I think about it. She's going to put her own stamp on this role. People better buckle up because she's wonderful."

Due for release on November 22nd, Wicked has already received high praise from early screenings, noting Grande's portrayal to be a career-defining performance. It was also recently confirmed that Grande and co-star Cynthia Erivo sang completely live during the movie's filming, only heightening the brilliance of the production.

Chenoweth is also adding to those positive reviews, sharing her first-time reaction after an early screening via Instagram: "I'm dying. I'm deceased. I'm actually dead. I'm not here. People are not going to be well when they see this film. It is so good. It is so special... Cynthia and Ariana are amazing."

Chenoweth also confirmed she'll be with Grande the day of the Wicked premiere, holding her hand and hoping she "enjoys this moment. I want to pass that wand off to her."