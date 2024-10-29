Diddy Allegedly Watched as Bodyguard Orally Raped 17-Year-Old Boy in New Lawsuit

Yet another sexual assault accusation has surfaced against Sean "Diddy" Combs.

Diddy, who is currently being held at a Brooklyn detention center on charges of sex trafficking, racketeering, and prostitution, has been the centerpiece of various alleged victims' stories, coming forward one after the other.

The latest accusation alleges that Diddy watched on as his bodyguard "orally raped" a 17-year-old boy. According to the lawsuit, the minor auditioned for MTV's Making The Band, where Diddy forced him to "perform oral sex" on him during the second day of auditions. He allegedly continued to use his power as a means of threat, noting that he was who determined the boy's potential for fame.

According to court documents obtained by the Mirror US: "On the third day, Combs introduced his bodyguard, 'T,' into the sexual advances. Combs framed this as a test of Plaintiff's willingness to do anything necessary to succeed in the music industry. 'T' requested oral sex from Plaintiff, and while Plaintiff complied due to force, Combs sexually assaulted Plaintiff again, simultaneously groping and fondling both Plaintiff and the bodyguard."

This accusation follows recent reports that Diddy drugged and raped a 10-year-old aspiring rapper in a hotel during an audition. The alleged victim claims he lost consciousness and came to suffering severe pain in his "buttocks and anus," according to the lawsuit filed by attorney Tony Buzbee, who announced plans in early October to file 120 new lawsuits against Diddy in the coming months. He was also accused of sexually assaulting a 13-year-old at a VMA afterparty in 2000.

These stories are only some of the accusations surfacing from Diddy's past alleged sex crimes. Combs has steadily denied all accusations and is set for trial in May 2025.