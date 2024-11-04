Liam Payne Funeral Arranged with Celeb Singers Lined Up as Star's Remains Return to Family This Week

Plans are underway for a funeral that several A-list artists will attend to honor Liam Payne's memory.

Arrangements are reportedly being made to transport the former One Direction singer's remains back to the United Kingdom once the authorities in Argentina conclude their investigation into the circumstances surrounding his tragic fall from a hotel balcony on October 16.

Payne's remains reached the British Cemetery in the urban center just two days after his death.

Geoff Payne, the late singer's dad, was informed that the investigation would conclude within four to five days, allowing for his son's return to the UK. However, the investigation extended for two weeks beyond that, following the severe injuries the singer endured in the fall.

According to Argentinian publication La Nacion's report, all necessary documentation has been finalized, and he is anticipated to return home to the UK imminently.

By Wednesday at the latest, the 31-year-old may arrive back in the UK, where his funeral is scheduled to take place at St Paul's Cathedral in Wolverhampton.

An insider who spoke to Radar Online also said, "Liam's funeral is going to be packed with A-listers as he was so well-loved in the showbiz community, and so many of them are so sad about his tragic death."

"His family wants to keep his farewell low-key and respectful, as it's what Liam would have wanted as he was so down to earth," they added. "But there are going to be a series of song tributes from some very big acts as he loved singing and making music until the end."

On October 16, observers recalled the incident unfolding when Payne exhibited unusual behavior in the CasaSur hotel lobby, causing a disturbance by destroying his laptop before being escorted back to his room.

Argentinian officials searched for the hotel where Payne was residing to gather details regarding alleged drug-related activities involving the hotel staff.

According to prosecutors, the "Strip That Down" hitmaker was suspected to have been under the influence of drugs, possibly leading to a state of partial or complete unconsciousness during his fatal fall three floors down.

A thorough examination revealed Payne sustained 25 injuries.