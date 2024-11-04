Nicki Minaj Shares Plan to Get College Degree, Relaunches 'Student Of the Game' Charity

Nicki Minaj updated fans about her plans to get a college degree and relaunch her charity, "Student Of The Game."

On November 4, Minaj uploaded a new post on social media platform X (formerly Twitter) announcing her goal to further her education. The "Starships" hitmaker also shared that her charity fund for students will be returning.

Minaj also revealed that she would share more details about which major she'll take on soon.

"Barbz, as you may recall, 2 days ago, I mentioned me getting a college degree & that I'd share more on the Major & other details at a later time," Minaj shared. "I wanted to also mention that I plan on resuming my #StudentOfTheGame Charity for Barbz who need help with College."

In 2017, Minaj decided to help students who were financially in need. In a tweet made on May 7, 2017, she encouraged students to flex their straight A's so that she can verify their schools.

"Who wants to join that contest? Dead serious. Should I set it up?" Minaj captioned.

Afterwards, the tweet went viral online and currently garnered around 23k retweets and 40k likes from netizens as of November 5. Minaj also shared a list of payments and revealed that she would be launching an official charity for student loans and tuition payments.