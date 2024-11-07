Bowen Yang Apologies to Ariana Grande for Their Open Mouth Kiss on 'SNL' That Left Her 'Shaking'

Saturday Night Live actor Bowen Yang is opening about the on-screen kiss he shared with Ariana Grande, but did it go too far?

The Wicked co-stars participated in a sketch together for the Oct. 12 episode of SNL when things got a little out of hand, according to Yang.

"I really have to apologize to you in person. I opened my mouth up too much when we kissed on SNL," he said to Grande when she appeared on his Las Culturistas podcast on Nov. 6.

Grande appeared to brush this off, labeling the kiss more as "disarming" than anything else.

"You absolutely did. I was shaking after. Not in a bad way, just in a disarming way," she responded.

"You know what, that's OK. We were dropped in, and it felt like what these people needed at this time. It felt like what these characters required. And I'm all for it," Grande added.

The moment happened during the "Charades With Mom" sketch, which was actually inspired by how competitive Grande's own mother, Joan Grande, gets during family game nights.

Yang did say that he as a bit "over eager" when it came to the kissing scene shared between the two of them. During the podcast, Grande shared that the scene was not actually written into the show, but added later on.

"I didn't say anything because I didn't want anybody to think I'm insane and too comfortable but I was like, 'How funny would it be if we kissed at the end?" she questioned.

Yang then suggested that they kiss and Grande agreed.

"For the characters, it was perfectly open," she said.

The episode marked Grande's second time hosting SNL. The first time she did so was back in 2016.

"It's just a really safe and fun experience, just love comedy, and I think that's why I was excited to go," Grande said of her experience.

Grande is hot on the promotional trail for her upcoming movie Wicked, which is due out on Nov. 22. The star's role in the film is currently earning praise from fans and critics alike who have buzzed about potential Oscar nomination for her.