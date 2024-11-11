Sabrina Carpenter Fan Squats, Takes Off Underwear to Pee on the Floor At San Francisco Concert

During a recent concert, a group of Sabrina Carpenter fans found themselves in a rather unpleasant predicament when a woman unexpectedly relieved herself on the concert floor.

Carpenter took the stage at the Chase Center in San Francisco over the weekend, entertaining thousands of fans with her performance as part of the "Short n' Sweet Tour."

In a recent post on TikTok, user @allisonsuarezmiranda uploaded a compilation of images capturing moments from the concert. Among the photos was one that stood out - a striking depiction of a large puddle of liquid at the venue.

"Imagine you are just patiently waiting for sweet baby angel Sabrina to come out on stage when all of the sudden..."

In the following picture, a puddle of pee covered the concert floor, with the accompanying caption detailing how a girl unexpectedly squatted, removed her underwear, and urinated freely on the ground.

Afterward, she posted images of several delighted fans holding up their phones, saying, "I got peed on in the pit to see Sabrina."

Accompanying the images, Allison wrote, "At least the crowd had a good sense of humor about it after it was cleaned up...."

In response to a fan's comment expressing shock and curiosity about someone getting kicked out, Allison addressed the situation by sharing an additional video with more information.

"That was a really strange experience. I'm not gonna show her, or her face, even though I do have videos of her literally standing on the puddle of piss."

"After it happened, maybe because she was just really, really drunk or something, I don't want to put her on blast for that."

She added, "That must be really embarrassing if you were really drunk and you woke up the next morning and you realized what the heck happened, why you got kicked out of the concert, or at least from our section, I don't know where she was taken, after the fact."

Allison decided to post a video capturing the security guard's confused expression as he tried to make sense of the situation.

She also mentioned how a different woman had tears streaming down her face after being drenched in pee. The incident occurred before the "Espresso" singer's appearance.

In a video shared on TikTok, the employees were seen tidying up the chaos. The person behind the camera expressed confusion, stating, "I have no explanation for why this happened." They mentioned that attendees could exit the designated area to grab refreshments or use the restroom before returning.

In a different scenario, Allison said the woman could have simply excused herself to use the restroom and returned without issues. Additionally, Allison posted another video in which she mentioned that others were shielding her to prevent her from being pushed around.

Amid the commotion, it was clear that those nearby were shocked by the woman's behavior. Speculations arose, with some attributing her actions to mere tiredness, suggesting she should take a moment to rest before Carpenter showed up.

The woman reportedly remarked, "Oh that's crazy, who peed?" while standing alone in the puddle, knowing it was her.